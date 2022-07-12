Reba McEntire Announces Fall Arena Tour, Reba: Live In Concert Is Coming To Raleigh, NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (News Release) — Reba McEntire has announced a fall arena tour REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT, set to kick off October 13 in Lafayette, LA. With 35 No. 1 hits under her belt, the award-winning entertainer will deliver hit after hit during her “entertaining and flawlessly executed” (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) live show. Presented by Live Nation, the 17-city tour will feature special guest Terri Clark across all shows.

Reba McEntire’s REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour will make a stop at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on November 3, 2022.

“I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” said Reba. “We had so much fun in the spring and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!”

Tickets for REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 AM. Reba fans can access a special fan presale starting Tuesday, July 12 at 10 AM by signing up for Reba’s email list here. Fans must be signed up by 11:59 PM CT on Monday, July 11 in order to receive the presale code. The presale code will be emailed out on Tuesday morning prior to the presale.

For tickets and additional information, visit: Reba.com.

REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT, 2022 Dates

October 13 – Lafayette, LA – CAJUNDOME

October 14 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

October 15 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

October 20 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

October 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 22 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

October 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

October 29 – Corpus Christi, TX – AmericanBank Center

November 3 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

November 4 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

November 5 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 10 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

November 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

November 12 – Savannah, GA- Enmarket Arena

November 17 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

November 18 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

November 19 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

Reba’s special CD & DVD pairing, MY CHAINS ARE GONE, which features Reba performing some of the most beloved hymns of all time is available now.

Reba recently announced Reba McEntire’s The Hammer, a Lifetime movie starring and executive produced by the superstar. She is also set to join the ABC series “Big Sky” as a regular for its forthcoming third season.