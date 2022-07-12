Showers & Storms Return

Discussion:

A cold front will move across the mountains tomorrow and stall right over the WCCB Charlotte area – roughly around I-85. This will bring an unsettled pattern through the remainder of the week. The weekend will feature a typical July pattern with scattered showers and storms. We continue to watch an area of low pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico – regardless of development this will bring a soaking rain to portions of the Gulf Coast.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs near 90. Scattered showers and storms. There is a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe storms.

Thursday: Highs near 90. Scattered showers and storms. There is a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for those south of I-85.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms.