Showers & Storms Return
Unsettled second half of the week
Discussion:
A cold front will move across the mountains tomorrow and stall right over the WCCB Charlotte area – roughly around I-85. This will bring an unsettled pattern through the remainder of the week. The weekend will feature a typical July pattern with scattered showers and storms. We continue to watch an area of low pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico – regardless of development this will bring a soaking rain to portions of the Gulf Coast.
Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs near 90. Scattered showers and storms. There is a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe storms.
Thursday: Highs near 90. Scattered showers and storms. There is a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for those south of I-85.
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms.
Weekend: Unsettled with highs in mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms.
Tropics:
We are watching an area of low pressure over the northern Gulf of Mexico. The development chances are low, but we will keep our eyes on it. Regardless of development, this will likely bring heavy rain to portions of the northern Gulf Coast.
Notes:
– The brightest ‘supermoon’ of 2022 is on Wednesday. This is also known as the Buck Moon.
– NASA revealed more full-color images and data from the James Webb Space Telescope today.
– There is an Enhanced Risk (level 3 of 5) for portions of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington D.C. are included in this. Damaging wind, hail and isolated tornadoes are possible.
Have a great week!
Kaitlin