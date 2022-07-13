Baker Mayfield On Working With Sam Darnold: “It’s Gonna Be Special”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Ready for a fresh start. That’s the word from Baker Mayfield who addressed the media for the first time as a Carolina Panther. In his first interview since being traded by the Cleveland Browns, he says he got his hands on the team’s playbook and is ready to work. Mayfield’s new teammate and fellow quarterback, Sam Darnold, was a topic of conversation. Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer says the two will battle it out for the team’s top spot. Fitterer adding: “The reason we added baker is to make the group better as a whole.”

Mayfield says he embraces the competition, and that Darnold had already reached out, and he’s looking forward to challenging each other. He says, “Sam and I, we’ve known each other for a few years now. Great guy, and just welcomed me in. Had tips on where to start looking for houses and all that. Sam’s a great guy. And looking forward to being in that locker room and that quarterback room with him. And competing and challenging each other. It’s gonna be special. You know, I think we’re going to help each other out quite a bit. That’s just who he is. Great guy. You can write whatever story you want to write about him, but he’s a good guy who wants to help his team win.”

Our question of the night: which quarterback will start?

