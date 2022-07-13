Bodies Of Missing Man, 3 Kids Found In Indianapolis Pond

1/3 1000 (4)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say the bodies of a man and his three young children who went missing last week after leaving for a planned fishing trip were found along with a submerged car in the pond where they had been headed.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office confirmed Wednesday that the bodies found Tuesday night are those of 27-year-old Kyle Moorman and his children, 1-year-old Kyran Holland, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II.

Kyle Moorman went missing on July 6, after leaving to go fishing at the pond. After a man’s body was found Tuesday night, a dive team found a vehicle with the children’s bodies inside.