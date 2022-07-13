Detectives Investigate Homicide In Charlotte’s University City Area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating after finding a gunshot victim dead in the University City area of Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 5:48 a.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service on University City Boulevard.

At the scene, officers discovered an adult victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medic, according to a news release.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with a Homicide Unit detective or leave a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.