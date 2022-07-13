Edge On The Clock: Musk Says It’s Time For Trump To “Sail Into The Sunset”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Elon Musk is firing back at former President Donald Trump. In a series of scathing tweets, the Tesla CEO urging Trump to give up on a political comeback. Musk wrote, “I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset.” He also took a shot at Trump’s age, writing, “Trump would be 82 at end of term, which is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America.” Musk’s comments come after Trump ripped into the CEO at a rally in Anchorage, Alaska over the weekend.

Plus, nominations for the 74th primetime Emmy Awards have been announced, and it came with some big shocks and snubs. HBO’s Succession leads the pack with 25 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and 14 individual acting nods. Ted Lasso and The White Lotus received 20 nominations each.

And, Chris Hemsworth is revealing his favorite superhero, and it’s not Thor! The Love and Thunder star posted a tribute to his 10-year-old daughter India Rose on Monday, calling her his favorite superhero.

