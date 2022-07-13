Noda Food Truck Friday: Shop, Drop’N Roll

CHARLOTTE, NC – The North End Taproom will host Food Truck Friday on July 15th from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

NoDa Brewing and Carolina Commerical Kitchen gather the Queen City’s favorite local food trucks for all Charlotte city-goers to enjoy.

This Food Truck Friday will include these delicious, local food trucks:

Patty & The Dogs

OooWee BBQ

Vendors

From 5:00 p.m – 9:00 p.m. Guests can enjoy delicious food, beers, and live music, all while shopping at these local vendors:

The Little Beekeeper

Nonni’s Gourmet Kitchen

The Ramblin’ Root

Sea’s Surf Shop Creative Designs

Meg’s Mustard

Hunny Bean Clay

No Label Candles

Magpies

Location:2921 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28206

For more information click here.