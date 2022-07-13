Person Bit By Rabid Fox In Matthews, Police Say

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police say a person was bit by a fox that tested positive for rabies in Matthews, N.C. Friday night.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 8th, Matthews Police responded to a report of an animal bite on East John Street.

At the scene, a fox was located and removed from the location where this occurred to be tested for rabies.

Police say the results revealed that the fox was positive for rabies.

If you or any of your pets have recently come into contact with a fox in the area of E. John St. or the Four Mile Creek Greenway, please contact the Mecklenburg County Health Department immediately at 704-614-6512 or 704-589-3242.

If an animal has been exposed to the rabies virus it may not show symptoms for 21-28 days. For that reason, please remain vigilant for the next 30 days of any animals in this or the surrounding areas that may show symptoms of this virus. If you do see any animals showing symptoms, please call your local Animal Control office immediately.

For more information on how to prevent rabies exposure, as well as what to look for, please click the following link.