Storms, Heavy Rain Return Wednesday Afternoon

AM Headlines:

Scattered to numerous showers/storms today Severe threat = low Damaging wind, localized flooding

Below average highs, but muggy through the weekend

Stalled front provides rain/iso severe threat through Friday

Pulse PM storms this Weekend

Another front arrives early next week Discussion

A cold front will bring numerous showers and storms to the region today. A few of these storms could pack a punch with damaging wind gusts being the primary threat. Plenty of moisture is available to fuel these storms and could provide heavy downpours. Concern for localized flooding as storms could train and be slow-moving. The severe threat ends this evening but the front will stall allowing for a few showers to linger near the boundary through Thursday morning. Thursday brings partly cloudy skies and the return of scattered PM storms for areas south of I-85 from the south as a few pulses of energy track along the boundary. The stalled front will linger through Friday keeping the unsettled pattern in check with clouds keeping highs in the mid-80s and lows near 70. Bermuda high to our west will dominate our weather pattern this weekend. That means the return of a more typical summertime pattern — hot and humid days with pulse afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will reach the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s. A weak cold front will bring better rain and storm chances early next week as temps warm back near 90.