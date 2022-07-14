American Cancer Society To Host Taste Of Hope Charlotte September 24th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The American Cancer Society (ACS) of Western North Carolina and South Carolina is gearing up for its annual gala, Taste of Hope Charlotte presented by Harris Teeter.

Officials say the event will head back to Le Meridien Charlotte on September 24th for another amazing night of food, fundraising and fun.

Hosted by the Taste of Hope’s Board of Ambassadors and Associate Board of Ambassadors, the gala will present an

evening of culinary excellence courtesy of celebrity Chef David Burke and Charlotte’s own Chef Lisa Brooks, along with other talented chefs from the region.

Officials say Burke, a leading pioneer in modern American cooking, is recognized internationally for his revolutionary techniques, exceptional skills, successful restaurant empire and his many TV appearances.

“I am thrilled to create a delectable course for Taste of Hope Charlotte guests,” said the New Jersey native. “We may have a twist on okra that will be memorable.”

Officials say Brooks, a coach and content creator, as well as private chef, is a resident of Charlotte, who is determined to keep her family’s gastronomic legacy alive.

She does so by pairing traditional Southern culture and family recipes with her classic French culinary training to create dishes that expand people’s gustatory imaginations.

Brooks has appeared in several Food Network shows, including CHOPPED! and Guy’s Grocery Games, according to a news release.

“We are excited about for the theme for this year’s gala, ‘A Night on Bourbon Street,’ featuring traditional Cajun foods with a special bourbon pairing by the Charlotte Bourbon Society,” said Cheryl Richards, Ph.D., president & CEO, catapult and chair, Taste of Hope Charlotte Board of Ambassadors. “We are thrilled to welcome back our supporters as we stick a fork in cancer!”

Officials say there are a limited number of reserved tickets, tables, and sponsorships available for the evening that will feature a cocktail reception, four-course chefs’-inspired dinner, bourbon tasting, silent and live auctions, and live entertainment by Charlotte’s No. 1 ranked cover band, New Local.

Officials say to join presenting sponsor Harris Teeter and other Charlotte companies committed to ACS’ mission to create a world without cancer, please visit the website Taste Of Hope Charlotte or email Joyce.caronmercier@cancer.org.

Anyone unable to attend this year’s gala can still make an impactful donation by clicking here.

Officials say the Taste of Hope Charlotte will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, at Le Meridien Charlotte, 555 South McDowell Street.

The reception and live auction preview will start at 6 p.m., with the culinary experience beginning at 7 p.m., according to a news release.