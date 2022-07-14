Edge On The Clock: Cardi B Wants Her Kids To “Never Feel Comfortable”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Things got chaotic in London after Nicki Minaj tried to mingle with her fans. The rapper told fans to meet her at a cafe following her performance at the Wireless Festival. Hundreds of “Barbz” (fans of Minaj) packed the streets. Pandemonium erupted once Nicki showed up, prompting her to tweet a video of fans mobbing her vehicle, and plead for calm. Police eventually shut down the event.

Plus, a now viral video on TikTok shows a woman climbing through a McDonald’s drive-thru window, so she can start making her own food. The woman in the video says employees couldn’t take any more orders after running out of

gloves, due to sanitary concerns.

And, Cardi B is juggling life as an entertainer and mother of two. The 29-year-old rapper shares daughter Kulture and son Wave with rapper Offset. She talked to Vogue Singapore about how she wants her children to understand the privilege they have, being the kids of two successful artists. She added that she does not want them to feel entitled. The Grammy winner goes on to say, “They need to know to never feel comfortable. Don’t ever feel like, ‘I’m going to get it because I’m Cardi and Offset’s kid.”

