Healthy Headlines: Moms Push To Breastfeeding Due To Formula Shortage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the recent infant formula shortage, there has been an increased focus on breastfeeding. It can be a sensitive subject, but in the end, it’s about what is suitable for every family and every baby.
In this week’s Healthy Headlines, Dr. Amra Zuzo, a pediatrician at Novant Health joins Rising to discuss breastfeeding in further detail.
For more information about breastfeeding visit the following links:
- https://www.healthychildren.org/english/ages-stages/baby/breastfeeding/pages/default.aspx
- https://www.cdc.gov/breastfeeding/index.htm
Watch the full interview below: