Leaked Surveillance Video From Uvalde Shooting Draws Fury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Another wave of shock and fury out of Uvalde, Texas. This new surge follows the leak of surveillance video from inside Robb Elementary, when the gunman was inside, killing 19 children and 2 adults. The video gives the clearest account of officers’ response that fatal day. A Texas newspaper and TV station published the video Tuesday.

Parents of the victims, who were expected to see the full video later this week, say they were blind sided by its release. Parent Felicia Martinez says, “We’re very angry and we want justice for our kids and for this to be let out without us even being seen first. We are the parents that lost our children. We’re supposed to do this together first. Not for the world.

Parent Angel Garcia says, “Don’t sit there and say, y’all are doing that crap for us. It’s not for us. It’s for yourself. Somebody always wants recognition off of dumb crap like this. Why are you trying to get recognition off of kids and teachers that have died?”

Our question of the night: do you think the video should have been published?

