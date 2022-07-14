Scattered Showers Return

The stalled front will dissipate over the southeast through the remainder of the week. Rain coverage will be few and far between on Thursday with a more typical July pattern through the weekend with scattered showers and storms.Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows near 70.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms.

Weekend: Highs in mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms. No one day will be a washout, but showers will be scattered in the afternoon and evening.