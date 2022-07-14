Smart Shopper: Freebies At Marble Slab Creamery For National Ice Cream Day!

CHARLOTTE, NC– Sunday, July 17th is national ice cream day! If you know anything about any of us here on Rising, you know that’s a celebration we can’t resist!

With national ice cream day around the corner, I wanted to share some delicious deals! Marble Slab Creamery right here in Charlotte is offering a sweet surprise that’s available not just on the 17th, but all month long!

Now through July 31st, rewards members can score a free small ice cream and buy one, get one free small ice cream, all you need to do is sign up on their website.

Marble Stone Creamery also has a new breakfast themed menu that’s perfect for all the cereal lovers out there!

The owner, Ryan Griffith says he loves the Smart Shoppers so much that he’s going to give you all a freebie this weekend!

All you need to do is mention Smart Shopper and get that free cookie with any purchase!

