Stalled Front Brings Isolated Storm Threat

AM Headlines:

Stalled front keeps things muggy and unsettled near and south of I-85

Patchy AM fog

Typical Summertime pattern returns this weekend

Discussion:

Storms that developed yesterday were able to tap into a deep supply of tropical moisture. These storms sat in place dumping up to 4″ of rainfall across parts of the region in under an hour. These intense rainfall rates triggered flash flooding. Even though we are suffering from a drought, too much rain in too short of time is not beneficial and that localized flooding threat will continue today for areas south of I-85 to the coast. But, the forecast isn’t all bad. Drier air is filtering into the mountains this morning with clouds clearing into the northern Piedmont. Isolated storm chances will be possible near and south of the stalled front. However, unlike yesterday, any storms that develop in this region will be more quick hitting and likely not stall as they will be triggered by short pulses of energy riding along the stalled front. Heavy rain and strong wind will be possible, but the duration of these storms will be shorter. Still, localized flooding threat continues for areas from this boundary to the coast. This front will dissolve by Friday allowing for a more typical summertime pattern to set up shop. Muggy days with hit or miss afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will top out in the upper 80s with overnight lows falling into the low 70s. A weak cold front will bring on slightly better storm chances early next week.