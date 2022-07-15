Monster Jam: Celebrating 30 Year Anniversary

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Monster Jam features athletes locked in intense competition behind the wheel. The Spectrum Center is hosting this year’s Monster Jam. Monster Jam is the largest monster truck tour in the world. All the famous monster trucks from Grave Digger, Zombie to El Toro Loco will be revving up their engines.

The event runs from Saturday, July 16 through Sunday, July 17th. The tour brings fun for the entire family. You can get all the ticket information at ticketmaster.com.