Statesville Pedestrian Fatally Stuck

STATESVILLE, NC– A man was struck and killed in a crash while walking near a roadway on Friday, July 15th. The Statesville Police Department is investigating the fatal crash that occurred around 2:30 a.m.

The department received reports of a loud collision near the intersection of 5th street and Raleigh Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene they located a vehicle that struck the side of a home in the area, according to a news release.

Police say they located the victim, identified as 62-year-old Carl Daye under the porch of the home.

Daye was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, riding in a 2008 Nissan Altima was identified as 64-year-old Robert White. Detectives determined White was traveling west on Raleigh Avenue when his vehicle veered off the road striking Daye who was walking near the roadway.

White was transported to a local Hospital by Iredell County EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

This case is active and ongoing. Police are requesting anyone with information to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.