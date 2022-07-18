Hot & Humid Week Ahead

Discussion:

Seasonable temperatures dominate much of the week with the chance for afternoon and evening showers and storms. Any storm could produce localized flooding, gusty wind and frequent lightning, but most storms are expected to stay below the severe weather threshold. A ridge of high pressure will build in for the weekend allowing temperatures to top out well above average.

Forecast:

Tonight: Isolated showers and storms. Some storms could produce gusty wind, frequent lightning and isolated flooding. Partly cloudy. Overnight lows in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 90s. Widely scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms.

Wednesday: Another hot and humid day with highs in the low 90s. Widely scattered showers and storms.

Thursday: PM scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.

Notes:

– Extreme Heat Warning for much of the southern UK

– Hawarden in Flintshire hit 37.1C, making it the hottest day on record for Wales according to provisional figures from the Met Office.