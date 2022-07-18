National Lottery Week: Celebrating $2.5 Million A Day Raised For Education

RALEIGH, N.C. (News Release) – The N.C. Education Lottery joins lotteries across North America today in celebrating the week of July 17th as National Lottery Week.

Lottery Week celebrates lotteries across the United States and Canada for their contributions to the communities they serve. Since the lottery began in North Carolina, it has raised more than $9 billion overall.

“Lotteries in the United State exist to ensure games of chance are operated fairly and responsibly and to raise money for good causes,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Here in North Carolina, the lottery raises on average about $2.5 million a day. Those dollars might pay for a four-year-old to go to an academic preschool, build a new school, or help pay for someone to go to college. We’re proud to do our part in funding education in North Carolina.”

In fiscal year 2021, U.S. lotteries generated sales of over $105.2 billion, resulting in more than $28.1 billion for their beneficiaries. In North Carolina, lottery sales in fiscal year 2021 were $3.8 billion, resulting in $936 million for education programs in the state.

The final results for fiscal year 2022 in North Carolina are not yet available. Michalko said the lottery expects that it will again, for the second year in a row, raise more than $900 million for education programs.

Lottery games provide a fun, exciting source of entertainment. This month, Powerball players can join a promotion where eight North Carolinians could win trips to Times Square on New Year’s Eve where someone will become the first Powerball Millionaire of the Year. Last week, a 67-year-old retired certified nursing assistant from Montgomery County became the first $2 million winner in the lottery’s Bigger $pin Live Event.

In fiscal year 2021, prizes like those added up to lottery players winning on average $6.7 million a day.

Lotteries also team up with responsible gambling groups to educate their retailers and consumers on how to encourage safe, responsible play. The N.C. Education Lottery holds the highest certification in the world for responsible gaming, uses its Play Smart program to educate players how to ensure their play is for fun, and provides $1 million a year to the N.C. Problem Gambling Program that helps anyone with a gambling problem.