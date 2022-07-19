AP: Amazon Sues Admins Of 10K Facebook Groups Over Fake Reviews

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Amazon has filed a lawsuit against administrators of more than 10,000 Facebook groups it accuses of coordinating fake reviews in exchange for money or free products.

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant said in a statement Tuesday the Facebook groups were set up to recruit people “willing to post incentivized and misleading reviews” across its stores in the U.S. the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan. The problem over phony reviews is not new for Amazon, or e-commerce as a whole.

The retailer’s announcement comes as another side of the company’s operations is facing more scrutiny. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed Tuesday it has opened inspections at Amazon facilities in several states after receiving referrals alleging safety and health violations.