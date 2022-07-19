Edge On The Clock: Bennifer Gets Hitched: “Love Is Patient. Twenty Years Patient”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are officially married! The couple tied the knot Saturday in a small wedding ceremony in Las Vegas! They previously called off their 2004 wedding just days before the date. J. Lo describes their relationship as two very lucky people who got a second chance at love. This marks the fourth marriage for J. Lo and the second for Ben Affleck.

Plus, this is a totally different kind of air ball! The Gonzaga and Michigan State men’s basketball teams are set to face off on top of an aircraft carrier: the USS Abraham Lincoln. ESPN says the game will be shown in prime time on Veteran’s Day, November 11th, as part of its Armed Forces Classic.

And, BMW is offering its British customers a new service: heated seats, for a monthly subscription fee. The program costs about 12 pounds (which is also $12) a month and allows the carmaker to activate the heating functions already built into its seats.

