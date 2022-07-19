Gaston County Police Searching For Missing Person

1/3

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. – A Gaston County man was reported missing by his family on Saturday, July 16th.

Family members of Darby McDowell, 50, state they have not been able to get in contact with him since Thursday, July 7th.

McDowell works at the Keeter plant on Charles Raper Jonas Highway in Stanley, North Carolina. Supervisors of the Keeter Plant state they have not seen Mr.McDowell in two weeks.

Mcdowell is described as a black male standing six feet, four inches, and weighing around 170 pounds.

Police are asking if you see McDowell or have information regarding his location to contact the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320.