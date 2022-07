WASHINGTON, D.C. — North Carolina Representative Alma Adams was arrested in Washington, D.C. for protesting for abortion rights and reproductive justice at the Supreme Court, according to her staff.

It is also being reported that Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was also arrested by Capitol Police.

A photo of Adams being escorted away by police was posted on Twitter. No other details have been released at this time.

This is Congresswoman Adams’ staff. She was just arrested protesting for abortion rights and reproductive justice at the Supreme Court. More information as it develops. pic.twitter.com/Z8Ioi8D7Og — Rep. Alma Adams (@RepAdams) July 19, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.