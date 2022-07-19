Missing 11-Year-Old Found Safe and Reunited with Family

UPDATE (6:45am): Katoria has been found and is being reunited with family.

CMPD says Katoria Perry left her residence in the area of Brawley Ln and Robinson Church Rd on foot at around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Katoria has autism and is non-verbal.

She left her home without wearing any shoes or socks. Katoria is not self-sufficient and may try to enter properties uninvited.

Katoria goes by “Tori.”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD officers are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl. Katoria Perry was last seen leaving her home on Bradstreet Commons Way around one Tuesday morning.

Perry is about 5-foot and was last seen wearing a red top, black shorts and no shoes. Charlotte Fire Department is on scene to help.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 911.

