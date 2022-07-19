Discussion:

Seasonable temperatures continue through much of the week with the chance for afternoon and evening showers and storms. Any storm could produce localized flooding, gusty wind and frequent lightning, but most storms are expected to stay below the severe weather threshold. A ridge of high pressure will build in for the weekend allowing temperatures to top out well above average.

Forecast:

Tonight: Isolated showers and storms. Some storms could produce gusty wind, frequent lightning and isolated flooding. Mostly clear. Overnight lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Another hot and humid day with highs in the low 90s. Widely scattered showers and storms.

Thursday: PM scattered showers and storms. Isolated storms could become severe. There is a Marginal risk (level 1 of 5). Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Weekend: Hot and sunny with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Have a great week!

Kaitlin