Transgender Swimmer Lia Thomas Nominated For NCAA Woman Of The Year Award

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A controversial move in collegiate athletics and the world of swimming. The University of Pennsylvania has nominated transgender swimmer Lia Thomas for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year award. The 22-year-old is nominated as a Division 1 athlete for swimming and diving.

In March, Thomas made headlines by becoming the first transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division 1 title. Her nomination is controversial, as some argue male-to-female transgender athletes hold a physical advantage over other women. Thomas has largely stayed quiet on the subject. In an interview with the podcast Swim Swam in December, Thomas spoke about her experiences transitioning. She says, “We expected there would be some measure of pushback by people. The extent that it has fully blown up we weren’t expecting.” And, “I just don’t engage with it. It’s not healthy for me to read it and engage with it at all. So I don’t and that’s all I’ll say on that.”

A few weeks ago, the international governing body for swimming essentially barred transgender women athletes from competing in elite competitions, like the Olympics.

Our question of the night: should Lia Thomas be eligible for the NCAA Woman of the Year award?

