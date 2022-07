A new episode of Wellington Paranormal airs Wednesday at 9PM on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

About Wellington Paranormal:

Wellington Paranormal follows the adventures of Officers O’Leary and Minogue, hard-working members of the Wellington constabulary’s paranormal unit who, under the supervision of Sergeant Maaka, investigate supernatural occurrences that arise in the capital of New Zealand on a surprisingly regular basis.

