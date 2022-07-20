Edge On Clock: Steven Spielberg Uses Smartphone To Shoot Music Video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – From movies to music videos. Steven Spielberg has directed his very first music video, for Marcus Mumford’s debut solo track Cannibal. The Mumford & Sons front man shared behind the scenes photos on social media. The photos show Spielberg sitting in a rolling chair, and using a smartphone to record video. Mumford says Spielberg taped the music video in one shot earlier this month in a high school gym in New York.

Plus, Kylie Jenner is being called a climate criminal, after taking a 17 minute private jet flight instead of driving. The Twitter account Celeb Jets posted the plane route Jenner took last week. The account first estimated the flight would take three minutes, as opposed to a 45 minute drive. They then clarified that the total flight time was 17 minutes.

And, The Chainsmokers could soon be the first musical artists to perform in space. The musical duo behind hits like Something Just Like This and High has signed up to perform about 20 miles above the Earth in a capsule tethered to a stratospheric balloon.