GASTON COUNTY – Gaston County Police are searching for 27- year-old Quintin Roark.

Roark’s family members reported him missing on July 14th. He was last seen Tuesday, July 12th on Flat Rock Drive in Lincolnton, NC.

According to a news release, Roark is a white male, six feet tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has brown hair and may have a full beard.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320.