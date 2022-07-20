$1 Million Dollar Mega Millions Ticket Purchased In Gastonia

GASTONIA N.C. – A Mega Millions ticket worth $1M was purchased at the Lake Wylie Minimart on Union Road in Gastonia. The jackpot for Friday night now at $630M.

The lucky winner purchased the ticket at the Lake Wylie Minimart on Union Road. The two-dollar ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls winning the $1 million prize.

The winner was one of four in the nationwide drawing.

Since no one won Tuesday’s jackpot, the Mega Millions jackpot currently sits at a whopping $630 million as an annuity or $359.7 million crash for Friday’s drawing.

The Friday jackpot ranks the fifth largest in the history of the game.

Make sure to get your tickets! Players can buy Mega Millions and Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Pay on the Lottery’s website, or by using NC Lottery Official Mobile App.