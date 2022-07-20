Two Charged After Police Seize Weapons And Drugs During Traffic Stop

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. – A man and woman face a slew of charges after police search their vehicle at a license check station.

Road Patrol deputies conducted a traffic stop on Amity Hill Road after the driver of a vehicle made an illegal U-turn and proceeded to avoid the deputies at a license checking station.

Deputies identified the driver of the vehicle as 28-year-old Teona Bruner and the passenger as 33-year-old Charod Terry.

According to a news release, deputies noticed Terry acting suspicious as he placed his hands between his seat and the passenger door several times.

Deputies say when they requested Terry to exit the vehicle, they noticed a handgun along with two plastic bags containing crack cocaine.

Terry was detained and criminal records reveal he was a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The two are currently charged with the following:

Charod Terry:

Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance

Felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, misdemeanor possession of a concealed weapon

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Teona Bruner :