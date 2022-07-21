Hazy, Hot & Humid Days Ahead

Discussion:

Thankfully, the morning showers and clouds helped stabilize our atmosphere a bit which will limit the severe weather threat for the evening across the WCCB Charlotte area. Isolated storms, especially east of I-77, could produce frequent lightning, strong wind and localized flooding. A ridge of high pressure will build in for the weekend allowing temperatures to top out well above average.

Forecast:

Tonight: Isolated showers and storms. Some storms could produce gusty wind, frequent lightning and isolated flooding. Mostly cloudy. Overnight lows in the low 70s.

Friday: AM patchy fog possible. Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.

Weekend: Hot and sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

Kaitlin