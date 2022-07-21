Gastonia Police Release Chaotic Video Of Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police released a video showing the chaotic scene of an officer-involved shooting that happened on July 20th.

A Gastonia Police officer suffered serious injuries after authorities say he was struck by a car of a kidnapping suspect. Officers shot and killed 21-year-old Jason Lipscomb Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Lipscomb took two children from a Gastonia daycare without permission. He dropped the children off at a home on North Edgemont Avenue, and left the scene.

Police caught up with him, and tried to get him to stop. They say Lipscomb struck an officer with his car, and officers shot and killed him. The officer is expected to be ok. The SBI is investigating the case.