WCCB Rising Helps Queen City Audio Video & Appliances Pack Meals For No Child Hungry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — To celebrate 70 years, Queen City Audio Video & Appliances is working with the community to pack meals for No Child Hungry. This morning the Rising crew joined them to help reach their goal of packing 140,000 meals.

Queen City Audio Video & Appliances are working to pack a total of 140,000 meals for No Child Hungry. 70,000 meals will be for children in Charlotte and the other 70,000 meals will be for children in Ukraine.

Click here to read more about how you can help! Time slots are available from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM. Packing is taking place at 2430 Queen City Drive in Charlotte. You can sign up here.