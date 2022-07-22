Edge On The Clock: Velveeta Releases Cheese-Infused Martini

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Study up on Harry Styles. Students at Texas State University can now sign up for a course all about the singer. It’s called “Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the Internet and European Pop Culture.” The class will cover cultural and political development of the modern celebrity, and digs into elements like gender, sexuality, race and class. The professor says he hopes the celebrity element will help students relate and better understand their world.

Plus, fans of the iconic mob movie The Godfather will get the chance to stay in one of the homes used in the film. The 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom Staten Island home was used for exterior scenes for the movie. It will be available in August on Airbnb in celebration of the film’s 50th anniversary. It costs just $50 a night, but the catch is you have to rent it for the whole month.

And, Velveeta is releasing a cheese infused martini: the Veltini. It’s made with Velveeta-infused vodka, then mixed with olive brine and vermouth. Garnishes include Velveeta stuffed olives and jumbo shells. You can get this “drink” at select BLT Steak restaurants, including the one in Charlotte, for $15.