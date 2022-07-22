Hazy, Hot and Humid Weekend Ahead

Discussion:

A ridge of high pressure will build in from the west this weekend resulting in well above-average temperatures. The weekend will be mainly dry with heat indices 100°+. Above-average temperatures will continue through next week with scattered afternoon showers and storms returning on Monday.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Overnight lows in the low 70s.

Weekend: Hot and sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Some areas will likely top out in the upper 90s. Heat indices will be 100°+.

Next Week: The heat will stick around, but afternoon rain and storm chances will return.

Have a great weekend!

Kaitlin