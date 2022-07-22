CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Outrage, after an elementary school near Atlanta released a new school logo many say resembles a Nazi symbol. East Side Elementary School released the new logo earlier this week. But parents say it looks like the Nazi war eagle. The school logo shows an eagle over the school’s initials, and the Nazi symbol shows an eagle over a swastika. Parents, along with the American Jewish Committee Atlanta Region, and the synagogue that’s across the street from the elementary school, reached out to with their concerns.

The school says the logo was modeled after U.S. Army Colonel eagle wings. “That doesn’t make sense to me. It’s not a military school, it’s a public school. It looks a lot more like this one than either of these to me, it just does,” says Rabbi Amanda Flaks, who also sends her children to the school. Flaks also says, “I want to see the logo not only taken away, I want a direct apology to our community. Not just the Jewish community, but the entire community.”

Parent Stacy Efrat says, “There’s nothing to reconsider here, this just needs to be replaced.”

After outcry from the community, the school said, in part, “The roll-out of this logo has been halted, and we are immediately reviewing needed changes.”

Our question of the night: do you think the logo should be changed?

