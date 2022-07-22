Police Searching For Missing 19-Year-Old Mooresville Woman

1/2

2/2



MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Deputies need your help locating a missing 19-year-old woman from Mooresville. Investigators say Elizabeth Hamilton, of Deal Road, Mooresville was last seen by her mother at home on July 20th at about 9:30pm.

Hamilton was reported missing around 6am on July 21st when she was supposed to leave to go to work, according to a news release.

Hamilton is described as a white woman, who is 5′ 6″ tall, 125lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies say Hamilton left without taking her cellphone or her wallet, which contained her ID and debit cards.

She also left the home without taking any other personal items, regular medications, or clothes, according to a news release.

Anyone with information on Hamilton’s whereabouts is asked to call the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8710.