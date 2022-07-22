There Is A New Theory For The Recent South Carolina Earthquakes

There is a new theory seismologists are exploring for the recent earthquake activity in South Carolina. Some scientists are saying water seeping into the ground from the Wateree River may be causing the earthquake swarm. Meteorologist Kaitlin Wright spoke with Dr. Scott White, professor and director of the South Carolina Seismic Network at the University of South Carolina who says “hydroseismicity is the idea that if you add more water pressure into the interior of a rock it will sort of force the pores within the rock to open up and that will help the rock break apart in existing stress.”

This theory is not proven as they do not have the necessary measurements of the water table. White went on to add it was basically time for these earthquakes to happen after stress builds up for decades, any little thing could set them off.