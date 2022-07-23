Edge On The Clock: DoorDash Changes Alcohol Delivery Policy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – You can earn six figures eating candy all day. Seriously! Candy Funhouse, an Ontario-based online candy company, is looking for a Chief Candy Officer. The job was posted to Instagram. Candidates need to be at least five years old. The job includes taste testing more than 3,500 products every month, and approving what candy the company sells. And, you can get paid $100,000 for the gig.

Plus, Wendy’s is getting a new look, at least at one UK location. At a recently opened restaurant in London, Wendy is seen with what the brand is calling a “flowing emo fringe.” It’s a nod to the area well-known for music and fashion.

And, DoorDash is tightening its alcohol delivery policies. In an effort to prevent underage drinking, the company will now scan a customer’s ID in person before handing off any alcohol purchases. Previously, customers just had to upload a photo ID to the app in order to purchase alcohol. Now, customers will have to meet their delivery person at the door to have their ID scanned in person.

