New Elementary School Designed Bathrooms To Be Private And Gender-Neutral

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Virginia elementary school has a simple solution to the debate over bathroom use for trans students. Gandy Elementary is making all bathrooms private and gender-neutral. When the Hanover County school opens in 2024, the building designer says each student will have complete privacy. Each stall will go from floor to ceiling, with no gaps, and sinks will be located in the hallway.

But the move is controversial among parents. Some parents say they think it’s inappropriate for young students who are still developing socially and emotionally. Others believe it’s a step in the right direction. Parent Kevin Farrell says, “This move gives me just an ever-so slight glimmer of hope that Hanover County is making some progress, and being inclusive of all of our kids.”

Architect Josh Bower says, “Every single stall has complete privacy. The partitions go from the floor to the ceiling. There are no gaps between the door and the wall, and when you’re doing your most private activities, you’re absolutely doing it in full privacy.”

The inclusive bathroom plan comes as a shock to many, as the school board is currently facing a lawsuit for not approving a transgender bathroom policy.

Our question of the night: do you think single-stall bathrooms in schools are a good idea?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Zach Aldridge