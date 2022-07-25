9PM: In The Dark “C.I. Was Right”

Murphy follows through on the deal she made and finds herself partnered up with someone who she’d rather not have to spend time with. Meanwhile, Max is left reeling after the mess he made during Murphy’s trial on an all new episode of In The Dark at 9PM Monday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

Click to watch episode promo on YouTube.

About In The Dark:

In three seasons, Murphy Mason has gone from a lazy receptionist to a drunken vigilante detective to a drug front proprietor, and now, she’s a woman-on-the-run. She’s also blind. In Season Three of In The Dark, Murphy and her best friend, Jess, along with their annoying friend Felix, and Murphy’s ex-boyfriend, Max, find themselves faced with yet another dilemma – how to avoid getting caught for murder. But it turns out, the authorities aren’t the only ones after them.