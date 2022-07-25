Another Hot & Steamy Week

AM Headlines:

Another hot and muggy week

Heat Indices will climb near 100 each afternoon

A cold front will stall just north of the region Sct. afternoon storms – especially for areas north of I-85

Some relief from the heat this weekend Discussion:

Extreme heat will continue to impact the region this week. Highs will reach the low to mid-90s each afternoon, but it will feel more like the triple digits when you factor in the humidity. The Bermuda High will push further west allowing a cold front to sink through the mid -Atlantic. The cold front will stall north of the area Tuesday. Expecting more scattered storms across the mountains and foothills tonight w/ isolated storms further south into the Piedmont. Storms will become more scattered Tuesday afternoon for the region with an increased severe threat possible. The biggest concerns will again be damaging wind and flash flooding as there won’t be much movement for storms once they develop. The cold front will finally press into the region this weekend, bringing at least some relief from the heat with highs back in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday.

90+ days so far – 42 days

Average 90+ days – 44 days

Record: 87 days (1954)

Last Year: 54 days

Have a great week!