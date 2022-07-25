At $810 Million, Mega Millions Jackpot Ranks As 4th Highest U.S. Jackpot Ever

RALEIGH, N.C. (News Release) – Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot ranks as the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. history at an estimated $810 million.

Only three jackpots have been bigger. They were:

A $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot won in January 2016

A $1.53 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in October. 2018.

A $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in January 2021.

The jackpot ranks as the 3rd largest in the 20-year history of the Mega Millions game. A North Carolina winner on Tuesday night would have the choice of taking home the $810 million as an annuity or $470.1 million in cash.

“What makes Mega Millions so exciting is the mega jackpots and to see the fourth-largest ever in Tuesday’s drawing is definitely noteworthy,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “North Carolina has never seen a win of that magnitude. We are all crossing our fingers and hoping it happens Tuesday night.”

Friday night’s drawing produced a number of big wins in North Carolina, including:

Two $30,000 wins with tickets sold at the Speedway on North JK Powell Boulevard in Whiteville in Columbus County and using Online Play in Huntersville in Mecklenburg County.

Three $10,000 wins with tickets sold at Buffalo Shoals Supermarket & Hardware in Newton in Catawba County, Bea’s Country Store in Autryville in Sampson County, and using Online Play in Enfield in Halifax County.

In total, just under 100,000 winning tickets were sold in North Carolina for Friday’s drawing. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Players can buy Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, or with the lottery’s app, the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.