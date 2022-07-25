CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Disney is changing some policies to be more inclusive and gender neutral, and not everyone is happy about it. Disney’s “Fairy Godmothers in Training” are now gender-neutral, allowing male cast members to do the job. The new job title is also being changed to “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” The apprentices work at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique and dress children as iconic Disney characters.

Not everyone like the changes. Jose Castillo, a Disney employee running for congress in Florida, told Fox News Channel that “most” Disney employees oppose the “woke” push. Castillo also says that not all Disney employees opposes Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law, a law Disney has openly condemned.

Castillo says, “The people that are fighting it are really a small minority. The vast majority of Disney cast members are parents and grandparents. And believe it or not, there have even been at the protests gay cast members along side us saying what the company is doing is wrong.”

Last year, the chairman of Disney’s Parks Division commented, in a blog post, “Disney is committed to providing a more inclusive and diverse experience and products. He wrote, in part, “Together we can create cultural transformation and allyship, to improve the lives of all our cast members and communities for years to come.”

Disney is also allowing greater flexibility in displaying tattoos, hairstyles and costume choices. The goal is to allow cast members better express their cultures and individuality at work.

Our question of the night: do you like Disney’s policy changes?

