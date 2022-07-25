Hot And Humid With Isolated Strong Storms

Discussion:

A Bermuda high pressure and a stalled front to our north will be our weather makers through the week. We will stay hot and humid, but will introduce slightly higher rain chances Monday and Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Forecast:

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms through the afternoon, mainly before 9 pm. Isolated storms could become severe, but the risk is low. Localized flooding will be the primary threat. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered showers and storms. There is a marginal risk (level 1/5) for isolated severe storms. Localized flooding will be the primary threat. Damaging wind and hail will also be possible. Highs top out in the low 90s with heat indices near 100 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs will top out in the low to mid 90s. Widely scattered showers and storms.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the mid 90s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Notes:

– No tropical activity is expected over the next 5 days.