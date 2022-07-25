StarMed Healthcare Offering Free At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Tests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — StarMed is offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits to be picked up at its two clinic locations in Charlotte.

StarMed Healthcare is registered as a Community Access Point (CAP) for anyone in the community to pick up at-home COVID-19 rapid tests for free.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has established Community Access Points to distribute the at-home tests at convenient locations.

Health officials say citizens can use the tests regardless of their vaccination status and even if they don’t have symptoms.

Free at-home COVID-19 tests can be picked up at the following locations:

StarMed Family & Urgent Care, FreeMore clinic, 4001 Tuckaseegee Rd.

StarMed Family & Urgent Care, Eastland clinic, 5344 Central Ave.

“This is another important step that we’re glad to participate in to help protect our community’s health,” said Jim Estramonte, StarMed’s CEO. “We’ve partnered with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services for more than two years administering COVID-19 tests, vaccinations, and antiviral treatments. We’re happy to offer easy access to free at-home tests to anyone who wants them and to use those tests to determine their COVID-19 status.”

Officials say the at-home tests are available at the testing site at each clinic.

No registration or appointment is required.

No ID is needed.

Individuals can receive up to 10 at-home tests per person, per visit.

The tests are free and there is no billing involved.

The minimum age is 14 years old to pick up a test.

StarMed also has COVID-19 testing available at each clinic. If an individual prefers to be tested by our staff, they can proceed through the testing line to follow our standard process.

Officials say COVID-19 at-home tests, along with vaccinations, wearing a well-fitted mask, and physical distancing, help protect you and others by reducing the chances of spreading COVID-19.

Here’s when you should test yourself, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, test yourself immediately.

If you were exposed to someone with COVID-19, test at least five days after your exposure. If

you test negative for COVID-19, consider testing again in one to two days after your first test.

you test negative for COVID-19, consider testing again in one to two days after your first test. If you’re going to an indoor event or a gathering, test immediately before the gathering, or as

close to the time of the event as possible. If you test positive, don’t attend the event and risk

others who may be older, immunocompromised, or not up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines.

