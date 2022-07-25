The Snark: 90 Day Fiance, Biden COVID Update & Brit In A Box

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On “90 Day Fiance,” Thais’ dad doesn’t want her to marry Patrick and has asked her to go back to brazil. That hasn’t happened…yet.

With just 3 days to marry, 15-year-old in a 28-year-old body Jibri & his fiance Miona are moving out of his parents house.

President Biden is recovering nicely from Covid.

New research shows that you can defeat the feeling that you never have enough time by adding a moment of awe to each day. Derek offers up some suggestions.

Finally, a man’s bachelor party in England ended in infamy after his friends stripped him naked and dressed him up in a cardboard box before abandoning him.

