Atrium Health Earns Multiple Honors Including Top Hospital In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — U.S. News & World Report has awarded Atrium Health with several honors including Top Hospital in Charlotte and Best in Rehabilitation.

As one of the nation’s most respected news outlets, U.S. News & World Report is once again recognizing Atrium Health as a regional and national leader in health care.

Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center is being recognized as the “Best Hospital” in the Charlotte metro region for the sixth consecutive year, while Atrium Health’s Carolinas Rehabilitation is ranked among the top 2 percent of rehabilitation facilities in the nation – at No.16 on the Best Hospitals for Rehabilitation Care list and the only rehabilitation hospital in the Charlotte region to be given this distinction.